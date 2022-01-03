UA sophomore Daniel Susac earns preseason All-America honors

Arizona Daily Star
Arizona catcher Daniel Susac has been named a first-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
Susac hit .335 as a freshman last year, with 12 homers, 65 RBIs and 48 runs en route to being named an All-American. He was Collegiate Baseball's national co-Freshman of the Year and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year for UA, which won the conference and advanced to the College World Series.
The Wildcats open their season at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 18-20.
