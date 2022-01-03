 Skip to main content
UA sophomore Daniel Susac earns preseason All-America honors
ARIZONA BASEBALL

UA sophomore Daniel Susac earns preseason All-America honors

Arizona's Daniel Susac (6) doubles against Southeastern Louisiana in the sixth inning of their game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., February 26, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac has been named a first-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Susac hit .335 as a freshman last year, with 12 homers, 65 RBIs and 48 runs en route to being named an All-American. He was Collegiate Baseball's national co-Freshman of the Year and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year for UA, which won the conference and advanced to the College World Series.

The Wildcats open their season at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 18-20.

