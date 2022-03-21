 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA spring practice No. 5: QBs, pass catchers stand out; CB Treydan Stukes continues strong camp
alert editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats football
Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

The Arizona Wildcats held their fifth practice of spring Monday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 5:

* UA coach Jedd Fisch said the quarterbacks, as a group, had their best practice so far. Jayden de Laura, who continued to take all the first-team reps, definitely had his best day, throwing the ball with conviction and confidence.

* Fisch pitted the offense vs. the defense in a series of one-on-ones. The defense won the best-of-5 competition when cornerback Treydan Stukes forced an incomplete pass. Stukes continued his strong camp, notching a pass breakup and an interception.

* After Stukes’ pick of de Laura, the offense caught fire. Anthony Simpson made a nifty toe-tap grab inside the left sideline, then snagged a TD pass in the back of the end zone from Will Plummer. Dorian Singer made a tumbling TD catch in the back of the end zone on a pass from Noah Fifita. Keyan Burnett made an acrobatic grab just beyond the right pylon for a TD from Jordan McCloud. And Tetairoa McMillan caught a shallow cross from de Laura and raced into the end zone for a score.

* Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive end Jalen Harris registered sacks in 11-on-11 play. Nickel DJ Warnell had a tackle-for-loss on a third-and-1 run.

* Three running backs were out because of injuries: Drake Anderson, Jalen John and Stevie Rocker Jr. Michael Wiley and Jonah Coleman took most of the tailback reps.

* Linebacker Malik Reed and defensive lineman JB Brown were among other players who did not participate.

* With Reed out, several players got looks at middle linebacker. Jerry Roberts worked with the first team at middle linebacker early on in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 as he continues his recovery from a broken leg suffered late last season.

* Brown’s absence gave newcomer Tiaoalii Savea an opportunity to run with the ones at defensive tackle alongside Paris Shand.

* Another newcomer, Jeremy Mercier, split time between middle linebacker and “Cat” defensive end.

* Safety Jaxen Turner, who’s been extremely aggressive and physical throughout spring camp, sported a red no-contact jersey but took his full allotment of reps.

* Freshman tackle Jacob Reece still hasn't been cleared to practice.

* Running backs coach Scottie Graham wore a Lauren Ware jersey in support of the UA women’s basketball team, which played in the NCAA Tournament across the street at McKale Center about a half-hour after practice ended.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

