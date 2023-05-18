Arizona's game against USC on Thursday night was postponed because of rain, further complicating the Wildcats' quest to qualify for next week's Pac-12 Tournament.

The Cats and Trojans are now scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday with starts times of 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Hi Corbett Field. Arizona presumably will stick with No. 1 starter Cam Walty, who'd then have only three days of rest if he were to start in the opener of the Pac-12 Tournament on Tuesday. The same would hold for No. 2 starter Bradon Zastrow.

When Thursday began, Arizona — 10-17 in conference play — was in ninth place in the Pac-12 standings courtesy of a head-to-head tiebreaker with Cal. The top nine teams qualify for the Pac-12 Tournament.

Here are the scores from Thursday involving the five teams vying for the final three spots in the tournament:

ASU 5, UCLA 4

Washington 12, Cal 1

Utah 12, Oregon 5

Stanford 7, WSU 6 (10)

Arizona-USC, ppd.

And here are the league records of those teams as of this writing:

7. UCLA 11-15-1

8. WSU 10-17

9. Arizona 10-17

10. Cal 10-18