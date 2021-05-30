UA will host regional in NCAA Tournament; seed, opponents to be revealed Monday

Even if the season-ending series against Dixie State had gone worse — and it definitely could have — No. 8 Arizona was locked into a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Confirmation came Sunday evening, when the NCAA revealed the regional hosts.

The question heading into Selection Monday is where the Wildcats will land and whom they will face.

Dropping the middle game against the Trailblazers might end up costing the UA (40-15) a spot or two. The Cats fell from No. 5 to No. 8 in RPI. Baseball America and D1Baseball.com both had Arizona as the No. 4 overall seed entering the weekend. Their early Sunday projections placed the Wildcats sixth and fifth, respectively.

Both publications have Arizona facing Grand Canyon in the regional opener Friday at Hi Corbett Field. The Lopes (39-19) won the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.

The UA and GCU met twice during the regular season. The Lopes defeated the Wildcats 5-4 in 10 innings on April 13 in Phoenix. Arizona took the rematch 13-2 on May 4 in Tucson.