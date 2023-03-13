Arizona Wildcats first baseman Kiko Romero was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after a prolific performance at the plate.

Romero, a Canyon del Oro High School product, batted .647 (11 for 17) with three home runs and 10 RBIs in four games, all UA victories. Romero hit .818 (9 of 11) in Arizona’s three-game sweep of Cal, including a career-best 4-for-4, two-homer outing in the opener in which he drove in six runs and scored five.

Romero, a transfer from Central Arizona College, leads the 12-3 Wildcats with a .417 batting average, seven doubles and 24 RBIs. He’s tied for second with five home runs. Romero also has a nine-game hitting streak, posting multiple hits in eight of those games.

Arizona, which has won nine consecutive games, will be in Southern California this week.