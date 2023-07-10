If there was a perfect landing spot for talented but inconsistent Arizona right-hander TJ Nichols, it might be where he was drafted Monday: Tampa Bay.

The Rays, renowned for developing players and competing without a big budget, picked Nichols in the sixth round of the MLB Draft.

Nichols became the second Wildcat to be drafted, following outfielder Chase Davis, who went to St. Louis in the first round Sunday.

Nichols had an up-and-down career at Arizona. After going 6-3 with a 4.77 ERA as a freshman, his ERA climbed to 5.50 as a sophomore. This past season it spiked to 8.27 as he struggled to command his elite stuff. Nichols walked 29 batters and hit 17 in 57 2/3 innings.

But Nichols has the frame (6-5, 189), athleticism and arm talent that MLB clubs desire. His fastball was clocked at 97.9 mph at last month’s MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix, tied for second highest among participating pitchers.

And if anyone can get the best out of Nichols, it’s the Rays. They have the second-best record in MLB (58-35) despite having the fourth-lowest payroll. They rank fourth in team ERA (3.70).