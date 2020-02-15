3 up, 3 down: What we learned from the Arizona Wildcats’ 15-0 win over Albany

You can only take so much from this opening series, no matter how good the Wildcats have looked.

2. Run rule needed

College baseball does not have a uniform run rule. I’m in favor of implementing one. Johnson is not.

My rationale: In mismatches such as Saturday’s game, it makes little sense to play the full nine innings. The Wildcats were up 14-0 through seven. There was no way the Great Danes were coming back.

I’d set the mercy rule at 10 runs after seven innings, and I’d limit it to non-conference and midweek games.

When I asked Johnson about the possibility Saturday night, he wasn’t having it. His reasoning was sound.

“I'm not for it, personally,” Johnson said. “We only get 56 games to play, and it's hard to get opportunities for everybody all the time, especially when you play a good schedule like we do and the competition that we do. So I'm not for it, just for that matter.”

The lopsidedness of Saturday’s game enabled Johnson to use 16 position players.

3. Defense is a work in progress