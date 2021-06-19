Vandy outlasts Arizona in 12 innings, knocks Cats into College World Series losers’ bracket

Arizona got to Rocker — who had been nearly unhittable in the postseason throughout his career — early and late. The Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning. Rocker then got into a groove, retiring 15 consecutive batters.

That streak ended when Rocker hit Kobe Kato on the knee with a pitch with two outs in the top of the sixth. On Rocker’s 100th pitch, Holgate took him deep. Right fielder Thomas barely moved, and the ball landed in the last row of the bleachers.

Neither Silseth nor No. 2 starter Garrett Irvin have numbers or reputations on par with Rocker and his tag-team partner, Jack Leiter. But Silseth and Irvin have their coach’s trust, and that counts for a lot.

“We're in Omaha. We're not in Omaha without the starting pitchers doing what they've done to this point in the season,” Johnson said Friday. “No secret Garrett didn't have a great outing last week. Chase has had a couple bumps here lately.

“But they possess some of the things that I mentioned in describing our opponent's pitching staff. The best thing that those guys (have), their best quality, is what's inside them in terms of their competitiveness, their drive, their winning-type quality where they found a way when they haven't always been their best.