Vince Vannelle, Arizona Wildcats pitching staff brace for a fight against rival ASU

After seven Arizona pitchers allowed 18 earned runs in a single game Sunday, it was natural to wonder about their collective psyche — especially since five are technically freshmen. The performance didn’t exactly send of jolt of confidence through the UA staff.

But rather than wrestle with that nebulous concept, Jay Johnson instructed his pitchers to get to work in the days leading up to Thursday’s Territorial Cup series opener at Arizona State.

“Confidence is a feeling, and something that we’ve been talking about is focusing on action,” Johnson said. “Some of them need to take some action towards improvement. That’s the message going into this week.

“We had a brief meeting (Monday), and it covered Sunday’s game. It showed them how just a few pitches maybe swung at-bats in the opponent’s favor, where if we executed a little bit better then it maybe would have turned in our pitcher’ and in our team’s favor.”

Johnson said he had those hurlers meet with pitching coach Nate Yeskie to develop an “action plan ... to put them in a better position the next time that they go out. That’s really where we put our focus.”