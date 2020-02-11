Vince Vannelle might be the Arizona Wildcats’ MVP – most versatile pitcher – in 2020

Arizona lists two starting pitchers for its season-opening series against Albany this weekend. Neither is Vince Vannelle.

But no one on the Wildcats’ staff is slated to play a more critical role than the veteran right-hander.

UA coach Jay Johnson said simply that Vannelle will “pitch important innings when the game is in the balance.” That could mean the fifth inning. It could mean the ninth. It could mean a spot start on a Sunday or in a midweek game.

Regardless of the specific assignment, Vannelle is ready for whatever Johnson and first-year pitching coach Nate Yeskie need.

“I literally told them I don’t care as long as we win games,” Vannelle said Tuesday. “If we need somebody to start on a Sunday or Monday, put me in there. If we need somebody to close out a game, or if we need somebody in the fourth or fifth inning because something happened, I’m all for it.”

Vannelle is one of four seniors on the UA roster, all of whom are pitchers. He was the only pitcher on the team to post an ERA under 4.50 last season.

Vannelle posted a 3.47 ERA over 36 1/3 innings. He started once. He tied for the team lead with two saves.