Walk this way: Plate discipline is fueling the Arizona Wildcats’ prolific offense

Third-year sophomore Ryan Holgate embodies the buy-in Johnson referenced. Holgate struck out 55 times while walking 35 times as a freshman in 2019. So far this year he has 10 of each. He has lowered his strikeout rate from 26.3% to 16.1%.

“It’s obviously very challenging, but our team has been working at it for a long time and it’s something that we definitely emphasize. It’s just being patient in the box so you can get your pitch,” said Holgate, who’s slashing .412/.500/.588. “The more walks, the more runs, usually. Just trying to stick with swinging at good pitches and staying away from the pitches they want to see us swing at.”

Welcome back

Arizona played its season-opening series against Ball State without anyone in the stands besides players and scouts, and Johnson said it was “very strange.” The following weekend, against Southeastern Louisiana, players and coaches were allowed to have guests.

Starting Thursday against Wichita State, fans will be able to attend games at Hi Corbett Field for the first time since the last game of last season (March 8). As many as 1,600, including guests of players and coaches, will be scattered about the ballpark, which seats 9,500.