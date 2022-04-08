‘We just got our butt kicked’: First-place Arizona loses opener to last-place WSU

Strange things have happened the past two seasons when Arizona meets Washington State on a Friday.

Last year in Pullman, the Cougars walloped the Wildcats 21-2 – the most lopsided loss of the Jay Johnson era.

Fast-forward 12 months. New coach. Largely different cast of characters. Same unexpected outcome.

Washington State — which had lost 11 of its past 12 games — handed it to No. 10 Arizona in the opener of a three-game series at Hi Corbett Field. The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 11-5 in front of an announced crowd of 3,420.

It was Arizona’s second straight loss on the heels of a four-game winning streak. The defeat dropped the Wildcats (21-9, 9-4 Pac-12) to 11-6 at home. They’re 10-3 in games played on the road or at neutral sites.

UA coach Chip Hale spoke to the team only briefly afterward, signaling that it was time to move on to Saturday after an off night.

“Everybody thinks there's this magic pill that we can give them. There isn’t. We just got our butt kicked tonight,” Hale said. “We gotta come back tomorrow, and hopefully we’ll win. But you never know. We went to Washington and won three. Who knows what's gonna happen? We just play the best we can tomorrow and let the chips fall where they may.”

Although they can’t undo the damage done to their RPI, the Wildcats still can win the series — which is exactly what they did last year against the Cougars. Many members of the 2021 squad pointed to that 21-2 defeat as the turning point of the season. It was Arizona’s third loss in a row. The Wildcats then went on a 10-game winning streak and advanced to the College World Series.

Veteran left-hander Garrett Irvin, one of the key contributors to that team, will start for Arizona on Saturday.

“He'll go out there and do the best he can,” Hale said. “We'll play the best we can behind him and see what happens.”

UA starter TJ Nichols had little trouble getting through the first two innings. He hit two batters in the second, but those were the only Cougars to reach base.

After a leadoff single and a flyout to start the third, Nichols lost his control. He walked three consecutive batters, the third driving in a run. Three straight singles plated four more runs, giving WSU (11-18, 3-10) a 5-4 lead.

Nichols’ issues continued in the fourth. He surrendered back-to-back doubles, putting runners on second and third with no outs. Hale summoned Quinn Flanagan from the bullpen. Two singles and a sacrifice fly scored three runs to make it 8-4.

Seven of the runs were charged to Nichols, and all of them were earned. It was his shortest outing of the season (three-plus innings), and he struck out only one batter, easily a season low. Nichols had pitched at least 5 1/3 innings in each of his previous six appearances. He had struck out at least five batters in each of his first seven starts.

Nichols — a sophomore projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft — hadn’t allowed more than four earned runs in any start this season. His fastball had its usual pop, consistently registering in the mid-90s on the stadium scoreboard. But once he lost his command in the third, he wasn’t able to get it back.

“He just didn’t throw enough strikes,” Hale said.

The game started out with a bang for Arizona. Noah Turley hit a grand slam in the first inning, giving the Wildcats a 4-0 lead. Turley fouled off four pitches with two strikes, then hit the eighth pitch of the at-bat 456 feet over the batter’s eye in center field. It was Turley’s first career grand slam and sixth home run of the season.

Arizona managed only one more run, in the sixth, against WSU starter Cole McMillan, who entered Friday with a 7.08 ERA. The Wildcats’ first four batters went a combined 0 for 17.

“They obviously weren't up to par for what they've done this year,” Hale said. “But every now and then you have a bad night, and they did.”

Inside pitch

UA left-hander Javyn Pimental got hit in the right arm by a line drive in the seventh inning. After being attended to by a trainer, Pimental was able to stay in the game.

Second baseman Garen Caulfield had three of the Wildcats' seven hits, including an RBI double in the sixth.

Right-hander Jonathan Guardado was the only UA pitcher who didn't allow a run. He yielded only one hit in two innings, striking out three.

Arizona struck out only four times, tying its season low.

Irvin (3-1, 2.40 ERA) will face WSU righty Grant Taylor (2-3, 4.11) in Game 2.

Saturday Who: Washington State (11-18, 3-10) at No. 10 Arizona (21-9, 9-4) When: 6 p.m.

