After a 3-1 start to the season at the MLB Desert Invitational, Arizona returned to Tucson to take on West Virginia in the home opener Friday night at Hi Corbett Field.

After a back-and-forth battle, the game went to extra innings, where UA fell 6-5 in 11 frames with the winning run being scored on a stolen base — of home — by infielder JJ Wetherholt.

That was not the first time the Mountaineers have stolen home this season, as they did so in the season opener against Georgia Southern.

“We know that’s in their playbook, at least a little bit,” UA shortstop Nik McClaughry said. “You just got to slow the game down, because when you speed it up, you throw it wild. I think just learning from that, pitchers and infielders, we all can slow the game down just a little bit when we see that happening.”

Right-hander Trevor Long was on the mound at the time. His rushed throw sailed past catcher Tommy Splaine.

Wetherholt not only stole home to score the winning run but also went 3 for 6 with a home run and two doubles.

“The Wetherholt kid just took the game over,” Arizona coach Chip Hale said. “He had great at-bats all night, and the base running was phenomenal. You just tip your cap to him.”

Arizona lost its home opener for the second straight season. The Wildcats had won 18 home openers in a row before dropping the past two.

The Wildcats were able to get to West Virginia starter Ben Hampton in the first inning via a triple by McClaughry, followed by a double hit by Chase Davis. Arizona was able to plate one more run off an RBI double by Kiko Romero on a play where Garen Caulfield was thrown out at home.

After Wetherholt tied the game in the third inning with a home run, Arizona took the lead right back the next half inning following some miscommunication between the West Virginia left fielder and center fielder with two outs that allowed Mac Bingham to score after he hit a one-out double.

The third inning started a stretch of four straight with the leadoff hitter reaching base for West Virginia. UA starter TJ Nichols was able to escape the next couple of jams, but he did not have the same success in the sixth inning, allowing a two-run single with two outs to give the lead back to the Mountaineers, 4-3.

Nichols finished the evening allowing four runs on nine hits across 5⅔ innings to go along with six strikeouts and one walk while throwing 102 pitches.

Freshman Casey Hintz took over for Nichols, getting out of the sixth inning before allowing another run to score the next inning to make it 5-3.

The Wildcats were finally able to chase Hampton with two runners in scoring position and two outs in the seventh inning after he threw 112 pitches. But they were both left stranded as Tony Bullard flew out to right field.

Arizona threatened again in the eighth inning, and this time the Wildcats came through. In a frame where West Virginia had five relievers throw and the Wildcats brought eight hitters to the plate, they tied the game on a sacrifice fly hit by Mason White and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Davis. Arizona did not pick up a hit in the inning.

Arizona had the tying runner on third base after Garen Caulfield singled, stole second and reached third on a throwing error. But Bingham popped up to third base to end the game.

Arizona will look to rebound in Game 2 of the three-game series Saturday.

“That’s why baseball is nice,” McClaughry said. “You get to play tomorrow, so get ready, win each pitch and take it from there.”

Inside pitch

• McClaughry led the way at the plate for Arizona, picking up three hits and walking once to reach base four times.

• Chris Barraza tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen with three strikeouts.

• The game featured a protest by West Virginia over a pitch-clock violation in the bottom of the ninth inning.

• Right-hander Anthony Susac (0-1, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona on Saturday. He will face right-hander Blaine Traxel (0-1, 1.80).