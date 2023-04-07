Arizona's Pac-12 losing streak is over.
The UA defeated Washington 12-4 Friday night at Hi Corbett Field, ending a 10-game skid in league play. It was the longest such streak for the Wildcats since 1990.
Arizona (15-13, 4-10 Pac-12) totaled 13 hits, including eight doubles, and took advantage of four UW errors. More important, UA pitchers Bradon Zastrow and TJ Nichols limited the Huskies (19-9, 6-5) to four runs on eight hits. In every game during the losing streak, Arizona had surrendered at least five runs.
Kiko Romero's two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. The lead swelled to 8-1 thanks to a five-run bottom of the third.
Tony Bullard, in his second game back after missing a week because of a concussion, went 3 for 5 (all doubles) with two runs scored and three RBIs. Freshman Mason White also had three hits, including a solo home run, and scored four times.
People are also reading…
Zastrow (3-1) allowed four runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked only one.
Nichols, removed from the rotation this weekend after serving as Arizona's No. 1 starter, threw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn his first career save. Nichols allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two batters.
The rubber match between the Wildcats and Huskies is slated for noon Saturday.