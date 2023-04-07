Arizona's Pac-12 losing streak is over.

The UA defeated Washington 12-4 Friday night at Hi Corbett Field, ending a 10-game skid in league play. It was the longest such streak for the Wildcats since 1990.

Arizona (15-13, 4-10 Pac-12) totaled 13 hits, including eight doubles, and took advantage of four UW errors. More important, UA pitchers Bradon Zastrow and TJ Nichols limited the Huskies (19-9, 6-5) to four runs on eight hits. In every game during the losing streak, Arizona had surrendered at least five runs.

Kiko Romero's two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. The lead swelled to 8-1 thanks to a five-run bottom of the third.

Tony Bullard, in his second game back after missing a week because of a concussion, went 3 for 5 (all doubles) with two runs scored and three RBIs. Freshman Mason White also had three hits, including a solo home run, and scored four times.

Zastrow (3-1) allowed four runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked only one.

Nichols, removed from the rotation this weekend after serving as Arizona's No. 1 starter, threw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn his first career save. Nichols allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two batters.