Wildcats bounce back from 13-inning loss by blasting Stanford 20-2

A day after seeing its 10-game winning streak snapped by host Stanford in 13 innings, the No. 7-ranked Wildcats dominated the No. 19 Cardinal from start to finish in a 20-2 victory Saturday.

UA (32-12, 16-7 Pac-12) scored three times in the first inning, then added six runs in the second and three more in the third to jump on top 12-2.

The lead grew to 17-2 after six innings and the Wildcats added their fifth inning of at least three runs by scoring three times in the eighth to wrap up the scoring in taking over first place in the conference.

Daniel Susac went 4 for 5 with a homer and drove in five runs for UA, while Nik McClaughry and Ryan Holgate and also went deep. McClaughry was 3 for 5 with three RBIs while Holgate was 2 for 5 and also drove in three.

UA had 15 hits and drew 15 walks in the win, with leadoff hitter Donta Williams going 0 for 1 with four walks and a hit-by-pitch. Fifteen of UA's first 16 runs scored came with two outs.

Garrett Irvin (4-1) earned the win with seven strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out five.

The first five of six total Stanford pitchers all allowed at least three earned runs. The Cardinal fell to 25-10, 11-6.