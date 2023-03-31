Arizona coach Chip Hale has been suspended for the next two games because he did not immediately leave the field following an ejection during the Wildcats’ game against Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

Hale was suspended for Arizona’s Friday and Saturday games against Oregon as a “post-participation ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct.”

"No team personnel may continue to argue or to continue to excessively express themselves with prolonged actions or offensive language after an ejection," the NCAA rulebook states.

That offense carries an “ejection from next contest plus a one-game suspension.”

Hale was booted after arguing a called third strike on a check swing against Chase Davis to end the seventh inning against GCU.

It was Hale’s second ejection of the season.

Pitching coach Dave Lawn will fill in for Hale during the first two games against the Ducks.