Every hitter in Arizona's lineup recorded a hit Thursday night to help the Wildcats take the first of a three-game series at Washington State, 21-4, and win their eighth straight game.
Cameron Cannon, Austin Wells and Nick Quintana combined to go 7 for 16 with seven runs, a home run and 11 RBIs as the Wildcats (30-24, 13-14 Pac-12) continued their late-season push for the NCAA baseball tournament. UA has won 11 of its last 12 games, and its win streak is a season long.
Wildcats starting pitcher Randy Labaut picked up his eighth win by throwing seven innings and allowing just two runs on nine hits. He struck out seven while throwing a season-high 118 pitches. Laubaut's eight wins lead all UA pitchers, and he has now logged a quality start in five of his last six outings.
Quintana hit a career-high 15th home run of the season. Donta Williams led the Wildcats offensively, going 4 for 4 at the plate with a walk, four runs, two triples and three RBIs. Justin Wylie (3-5), Branden Boissiere (3-6), Blake Paugh (2-4) and Tony Bullard (2-3) also had multi-hit efforts.
With the Wildcats' 30th victory of the season, coach Jay Johnson has yet to finish with fewer than 30 wins in his six years as a head coach. He's led the Wildcats to a 151-91 (.623) mark during his four years in Tucson.
Arizona and Washington State play Game 2 of their series, the last of the regular season for both teams, at 6 p.m. Friday on Pac-12 Networks.