Wildcats expect to be better in 2021 after using extended time without games to work on theirs

“We’re gonna do everything in our power to play as many games as we possibly can,” Johnson said. “If a couple guys are out, we’re not going to not play. That’s not how we’re going to do business. I owe it to every player in the program to move forward and get them on the field as much as possible.”

The Pac-12 has established roster thresholds for baseball. Every team must have two full-time catchers, eight pitchers and 10 additional position players. Johnson doesn’t expect teams to have many issues meeting those requirements given that rosters are uncapped this year.

“As coaches, we tried to set it at a place where we’re gonna keep ourselves in position to play, because we all want to play and we all want to compete,” Johnson said. “Life was just off not being in a one-run game on a Friday or Saturday night last April. We all want to get back out on the field. ... Hopefully we won’t have any left-handers playing shortstop.”

Johnson said the Wildcats haven’t had any positive COVID-19 test results since they began practicing last month. They had one in fall, and that was a player who wasn’t participating because of injury.