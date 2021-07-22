Wildcats' former student manager, bullpen catcher is new director of operations

The UA baseball program's new director of operations is a familiar face.

Will Gaines, a former student manager and the bullpen catcher on the Wildcats' 2016 College World Series team, will join Chip Hale's first staff at the UA. He spent the last three seasons at the University of San Diego, first as the director of player development and then as the director of baseball operations.

In a news release, Hale — who replaced Jay Johnson earlier this month — called Gaines' return "an exciting development for our program."

"He is a high-character individual with a passion for Arizona Baseball, two important qualities we're looking for on our support staff," Hale said. "I look forward to leaning on his experience in baseball operations to round out a world-class experience for our student-athletes."

Gaines interned for two college wood bat league teams and one the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas before coaching at USD.

Gaines, who has a degree in communications from the UA, joins associate head coach/pitching coach Dave Lawn and assistant coach Trip Couch on Hale's staff.