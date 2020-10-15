Wildcats have ‘special’ potential for 2021 baseball season, but will need leadership and sacrifice

“So if you’re not on board, we’re going to will you to come and join the train. Because I feel like this is gonna be a very special season for us.”

Arizona landed at No. 12 in Baseball America’s projected Top 25 for 2021. The publication ranked the Wildcats’ recruiting class as the fourth best in the nation.

Sacrifices will be required to validate that promise. Vannelle and Williams already have made some. Both lost professional opportunities when the MLB draft was shortened and free-agent signing bonuses were capped. They returned to campus with a singular purpose and a heightened awareness of what’s required of them and their teammates. As Williams put it, “We don’t want anybody or anything to happen to us to put (the season) in jeopardy.”

“You have to be aware of why you came here,” he said. “There are times you have to be stuck in your house. It just (illustrates) how much baseball really means and having a season really means … just making sure your life is straight to be able to go and compete.”