Wildcats make Trip Couch's hire official; longtime college coach joins Chip Hale's staff

Lefty Irvin returning to Cats

After briefly entering the NCAA's transfer portal, left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin announced late Wednesday that he will return to the Wildcats in 2022.

"Well Zona … Let's run it back!!" he Tweeted.

A transfer from Riverside Community College, Irvin was one of the Wildcats' most consistent starters, going 6-4 with a 4.58 ERA. He was named MVP of the Tucson Regional after throwing a complete-game, three-hit shutout against UC Santa Barbara.Despite his impressive numbers, the 6-foot, 180-pound Irvin was not selected in this week's draft. He will be a senior in 2022.