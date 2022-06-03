Wildcats' NCAA Regional game moved to Saturday amid tropical storm warning

Wet weather and a tropical storm warning in Florida has forced Friday's NCAA Regional baseball game between the UA and Ole Miss to be moved to Saturday.

The Wildcats and Rebels will now play at approximately 1 p.m. Tucson time Saturday in the Coral Gables Regional, 55 minutes following the end of the Miami-Canisius game.

🚨 CORAL GABLES REGIONAL SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨Day 1 of the Coral Gables Regional has been moved to Saturday, June 4. pic.twitter.com/wudhfIWuDo — Canes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) June 3, 2022

An impending tropical storm has already wreaked havoc with the Coral Gables Regional. The Wildcats' travel east was complicated by the front end of the storm, and on Thursday, officials announced that Friday's games would start 5 hours earlier than originally scheduled in an attempt to beat the weather system, which is expected to turn into Tropical Storm Alex later Friday.

But rain began falling Friday morning, and with chances of rain hovering between 95% and 98% the rest of the day, the decision was made to try again Saturday.

Saturday's forecast is slightly better, with a 98% chance of rain tapering off to about 75% by 2 p.m. and about 50% in the evening.

Arizona is looking to advance to the College World Series for the second consecutive year. To do so, the Wildcats — a No. 2 seed in the four-team regional — will have to win in Coral Gables and then likely travel again for the Super Regionals.

