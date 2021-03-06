Wildcats' offensive barrage continues in 15-8 win over Dallas Baptist

The UA baseball team continued its recent offensive barrage with a 15-8 win over Dallas Baptist at the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic on Saturday.

Arizona (9-2) has won eight games in a row, outscoring opponents 96-47 in that stretch.

Ryan Holgate drove in three runs in the win for Arizona, which scored seven times in the sixth to take a 12-7 lead. Jacob Blas, Blake Paugh, Branden Boissiere, Daniel Susac and Mac Bingham all drove in two.

Blas had three hits and scored three times. Leadoff hitter Donta Williams was 0 for 4 but scored three times as well.

Vince Vannelle (2-0) earned the win in relief. Quinn Flanagan earned the save with three dominant scoreless innings in which he struck out eight.

UA finishes up the Classic with a game against Missouri at 11 a.m. Sunday.