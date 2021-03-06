 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats' offensive barrage continues in 15-8 win over Dallas Baptist
editor's pick alert

Wildcats' offensive barrage continues in 15-8 win over Dallas Baptist

  • Updated

Arizona's Ryan Holgate yells to the Wildcat bench after cracking a two-out two-RBI double in the top of the third inning against Ball State at HiCorbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., February 19, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The UA baseball team continued its recent offensive barrage with a 15-8 win over Dallas Baptist at the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic on Saturday.

Arizona (9-2) has won eight games in a row, outscoring opponents 96-47 in that stretch.

Ryan Holgate drove in three runs in the win for Arizona, which scored seven times in the sixth to take a 12-7 lead. Jacob Blas, Blake Paugh, Branden Boissiere, Daniel Susac and Mac Bingham all drove in two.

Blas had three hits and scored three times. Leadoff hitter Donta Williams was 0 for 4 but scored three times as well.

Vince Vannelle (2-0) earned the win in relief. Quinn Flanagan earned the save with three dominant scoreless innings in which he struck out eight.

UA finishes up the Classic with a game against Missouri at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes says Arizona's 'defensive intensity' carried team to 16-point win

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News