Wildcats' relief corps seeks repeat performance after breakthrough at ASU

Arizona’s nonconference matchup against Arizona State on Tuesday is expected to be a “bullpen game.” Based on the way their bullpen performed at ASU over the weekend, that could be advantageous for the Wildcats.
After struggling to close out series against UCLA and Oregon, the relief corps helped Arizona win a Pac-12 set for the second straight week. Six UA pitchers combined to yield only one earned run in 12 innings. They yielded just six hits and one walk and struck out 17 batters.
Getting that group going in the right direction was a focal point for UA coach Jay Johnson and his top assistant, pitching coach Nate Yeskie. They met with the staff after an 18-13 loss to Oregon on March 28 in which six relievers surrendered 13 earned runs 5 1/3 innings. They put a plan in place heading into the ASU series, and it paid off. Many of the same pitchers who struggled against the Ducks excelled against the Sun Devils.
“I’ve said this numerous times, and I believe this: We have plenty of talent on the mound. That is not an issue with our team,” Johnson said. “Coach Yeskie and I both individually had some conversations with guys, and I saw a difference in how those guys took the mound and competed and pounded the strike zone. We want their talent, plus the work that they’re putting in, to lead to that kind of confidence, which will lead to better execution of pitches.
“I’m really excited about where they’re going. And I hope a good week of work leading up to it will continue to motivate them to stay on it in terms of their preparation. And if they do ... I really believe that’s the strength of our team. The numbers don’t really add up that way, but that’s how I see it just from a pure talent standpoint.”
No. 16 Arizona (18-8, 5-4 Pac-12) ranks second nationally in batting average (.319) and fourth in runs per game (8.9), so it’s hard to argue that anything other than offense is the Wildcats’ biggest strength. Arizona ranks 122nd in ERA (4.74) and 134th in WHIP (1.48).
But Johnson has insisted since the preseason that Arizona’s pitching could surpass its hitting, and the relievers gave a glimpse of that promise at ASU.
No one was more dominant than second-year freshman Chandler Murphy, who tossed five hitless innings in the opener as the Wildcats rallied from a 5-3 deficit to win 10-5.
Murphy, the odd man out when Arizona shrunk its rotation for Pac-12 play, improved to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 4.40. The Peoria product went 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts in 2020.
“He had unbelievable tempo,” Johnson said. “We were not out on the field very long in innings five through nine. Total credit to him and Daniel (Susac) behind the plate for keeping him going.
“I thought he just executed tremendously. It was a focus level I’ve never seen out of him.
“I’m really proud of him. He certainly has ability. He’s always been a winner. He throws strikes with multiple pitches. I just thought his sharpness was at a different level, and it came through in his body language, the execution of his pitches and ultimately the results.”
Murphy threw 77 pitches Thursday and is a candidate to start against ASU (16-7, 5-4), which is making its only visit to Hi Corbett Field this season. The Sun Devils last played in Tucson on May 7, 2019.
‘A very odd play’
Transfer Tanner O’Tremba, who recently took over the starting job in left field, played a key role in both of Arizona’s victories in Phoenix.
In Thursday’s game, O’Tremba hit a bases-loaded triple to left-center in the seventh inning that expanded the Wildcats’ lead from 6-5 to 9-5. On Friday, O’Tremba was involved in one of the weirdest plays to ever occur on a baseball field.
With Arizona trailing 4-3 in the sixth inning, O’Tremba hit a ball down the left-field line. It looked like a routine double.
But as he went to retrieve the ball in foul territory, ASU outfielder Hunter Jump’s cleat got stuck in the fence.
With the ball a few feet away – but out of his reach – Jump tried to call for time. O’Tremba kept running. The umpires ruled the play an inside-the-park home run.
“First thing, I looked at the umpire to make sure it was fair,” Johnson said. “Then I turned and I looked at Tanner: ‘OK, it’s a for-sure double.’ Then I started thinking in my head, ‘Who’s coming up next? How do we want to set this up? We’re a run down.’ Then I looked down the line. I saw the ball, and I didn’t see Hunter Jump going to grab it.
“I immediately turned, and Coach (Dave) Lawn did a good job of continuing to send him to third. Then I moved out of the dugout and just started yelling.
“It was a very odd play. Credit to Tanner for running hard out of the box, and credit to coach Lawn for continuing to send him. Just one of those things that I’ve never seen before.”
O’Tremba is batting .345 (10 for 29).
UA to host?
The NCAA is changing the way it determines the hosts for this year’s postseason, according to D1Baseball.com, and it could work to Arizona’s benefit.
D1Baseball co-managing editor Kendall Rogers reported Monday that the NCAA will predetermine the host sites for the regional and Super Regional rounds.
A certain amount of lead time is needed for stadiums to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. Bids must be submitted by next Monday, Rogers reported, and the sites will be announced the week of May 10.
Merit will be part of the consideration. The way the Wildcats are trending — No. 5 nationally in RPI — they might have earned one of the top 16 seeds regardless.
The UA is likely to put in a bid to host. It has a good chance to win a slot given Hi Corbett Field’s capacity; its surrounding practice fields; the promise of sunshine; and other states within the Pac-12 footprint being handicapped by more restrictive health guidelines.
Arizona last served as a host in 2012, when it went on to win the College World Series.
Inside pitch
- Transfer Nik McClaughry, who has started the past six games at third base, went 5 for 11 against ASU to lift his average to .400. McClaughry also hasn’t made an error in his past 16 appearances.
- The ASU game was approaching a sellout as of late Monday morning. Capacity remains limited to 1,600.
- D1Baseball.com ranked four Pac-12 teams in its latest Top 25, and they’re clumped from 19-22: Oregon (16-6), Oregon State (20-6), UCLA (16-9) and Arizona. Baseball America dropped the Bruins out of its Top 25 after UCLA lost two of three against Washington to fall to 5-4 in the conference.