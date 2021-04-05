Wildcats' relief corps seeks repeat performance after breakthrough at ASU

Arizona’s nonconference matchup against Arizona State on Tuesday is expected to be a “bullpen game.” Based on the way their bullpen performed at ASU over the weekend, that could be advantageous for the Wildcats.

After struggling to close out series against UCLA and Oregon, the relief corps helped Arizona win a Pac-12 set for the second straight week. Six UA pitchers combined to yield only one earned run in 12 innings. They yielded just six hits and one walk and struck out 17 batters.

Getting that group going in the right direction was a focal point for UA coach Jay Johnson and his top assistant, pitching coach Nate Yeskie. They met with the staff after an 18-13 loss to Oregon on March 28 in which six relievers surrendered 13 earned runs 5 1/3 innings. They put a plan in place heading into the ASU series, and it paid off. Many of the same pitchers who struggled against the Ducks excelled against the Sun Devils.