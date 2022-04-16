Wildcats struggle, lose again in Salt Lake City; games against Creighton, ASU up next

The busiest week of the Arizona's baseball season begins on Sunday.

Given the way the last few days have played out, the Wildcats are probably happy to move on.

The UA surrendered two runs in the second inning and six runs in the third, and Utah beat the visiting Wildcats 11-4 on Saturday afternoon to take the three-game series. The UA won Thursday's opener, 7-6, but lost Friday's middle game, 9-5.

The 20th-ranked Wildcats' road doesn't get any easier. They'll take on Creighton on Monday and Tuesday nights in Omaha, then return home for a three-game series against Arizona State. After the rivalry series, Arizona (24-12 overall, 11-7 Pac-12) will wrap its regular season with Pac-12 series against USC, Oregon State and Oregon.

For the second straight day, pitching proved to be the Cats' undoing. Chandler Murphy allowed eight earned runs on seven hits on Saturday before being lifted with two outs in the third inning. He walked three and struck out three while throwing 70 pitches, 40 of which were strikes. Eric Orloff allowed three runs in relief.

Arizona was led at the plate by Nik McClaughry, who posted four of the Wildcats nine hits — two of them doubles. Tanner O'Tremba belted a solo home run in the third inning. Take away McClaughry and O'Tremba, the Wildcats' leadoff and No. 2 hitters, and the UA was just 4 for 25 with four singles, five walks and three strikeouts.

Inside pitch

• This weekend's series was played Thursday-Saturday because of the Easter holiday. The Wildcats and Utes played early games each day because Utah shares its home stadium with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

• Both Creighton games will be televised, Monday's on Fox Sports 1 and Tuesday's on CBS Sports Network. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday • Who: No. 20 Arizona (24-12) at Creighton (20-8) • When: 4 p.m. • TV: Fox Sports 1

