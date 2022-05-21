Wildcats swept by Oregon as bats go cold; teams will play again Wednesday in Scottsdale

Arizona has three days to figure out how to beat Oregon.

After being swept by the Ducks in Eugene — including 5-3 in the regular-season finale Saturday — the Wildcats will face them again in the opening game of the Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale. First pitch is slated for a little after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Scottsdale Stadium.

Arizona’s three-game losing streak is its longest of the season. The Wildcats (35-21, 16-14 Pac-12) hadn’t been swept in a series since dropping three in a row at Oregon State in April 2019.

Arizona’s bats were sluggish at hitter-friendly PK Park, totaling 10 runs in three games. The Wildcats trailed 5-1 entering the ninth inning Saturday before scoring a pair on Tommy Splaine’s two-out single to center field. Blake Paugh, representing the tying run, struck out to end the game.

Arizona’s bullpen pitched well, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings in relief of starter Anthony Susac, who was pulled after surrendering five hits and three runs in 1 2/3 frames. UA coach Chip Hale indicated during his pregame radio interview that Arizona might use a committee approach in the Pac-12 Tournament opener.

Arizona will be the No. 5 seed and will be the designated road team against Oregon (35-21, 18-12). They’ll be on the same side of the bracket as top seed Stanford (37-14, 21-9), which ended the regular season on a 12-game winning streak. The Cardinal will face No. 8 seed Arizona State (25-30, 13-17), which got swept at Washington State over the weekend.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Oregon State (41-13, 20-10) will face No. 7 seed Washington (30-24, 14-16); and No. 3 seed UCLA (35-20, 19-11) will face No. 6 seed Cal (28-25, 14-16).

The tournament will follow a double-elimination format. The championship game is slated for 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. All other games will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.