Wildcats take eight-run lead, hang on to beat Texas in Austin

Winning on the road in college baseball is never easy — especially when you're playing a powerhouse program in a midweek game.
It might not have felt that way early in Arizona's 8-6 win over Texas on Tuesday night in Austin, but the Wildcats learned as much by the end of the game. Arizona took an eight-run lead, then held on to win by two following a late Longhorns run.
Reliever Preston Price went the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing on unearned run and earning the save. He replaced Gil Luna, who allowed three runs — one earned — in one inning.
The Wildcats finished with just four hits, but two were home runs. Matthew Dyer's three-run home run in the second inning gave Arizona a 3-0 lead, and Branden Boissiere's two-run shot two innings later made it 7-0.
Arizona (8-4) returns home this weekend for a series against Houston, starting Friday at Hi Corbett Field. Texas falls to 10-3.