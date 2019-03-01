Wildcats use big sixth inning to win series opener against Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Nick Quintana, Austin Wells, Matt Dyer and Donta Williams drove in two runs apiece, and the Arizona Wildcats rode a five-run sixth inning on the way to a 14-6 win over Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Hi Corbett Field on Friday night.
Matt Fraizer added two hits and scored three runs as the Wildcats won, two nights after falling to New Mexico following a ninth-inning rally by the Lobos.
Lefty Randy Labaut pitched 4.1 innings, allowing six earned runs on eight hits while striking out four. Nate Brown (1-0) finished the fifth inning when Labaut was lifted, and was credited with the win.
Milwaukee’s five-run fifth inning tied the game at six. Arizona re-took the lead in the bottom half, with Dyer’s RBI single driving home Williams, and added five in the sixth and two in the seventh.
The Wildcats improved to 7-3, while UWM fell to 5-2. The teams will play again at 6 p.m. Saturday.