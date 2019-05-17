Arizona Wildcats baseball logo USE

Andrew Nardi worked seven scoreless innings in the Arizona Wildcats’ 15-5 road victory over Penn State on Friday.

Arizona’s baseball team (28-24) is riding its longest win streak of the season with six straight and nine wins in its last 10 games. The Wildcats go for the three-game sweep at Penn State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Nardi (4-5), who matched his longest outing of the season, struck out seven and allowed five hits. Justin Wylie and Austin Wells led Arizona offensively, going 6 for 10 combined with five runs and nine RBIs.

Both players hit a home run, and Wylie’s grand slam capped a six-run first inning for the UA. Wells hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to become only the second Wildcats freshman since 1976 to score at least 50 runs and knock in at least 50 RBIs in a season.

Cameron Cannon, Nick Quintana, Dayton Dooney and Ryan Holgate also logged multi-hit efforts.

Nate Brown pitched two innings of relief, allowing five runs — three earned — while striking out four and walking three.

 

This article was compiled in part from a press release.

