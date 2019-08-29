Citing “scheduling limitations,” the Arizona Wildcats announced Thursday that they’ll be unable to compete in October’s Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play the Hermosillo Naranjeros during on Oct. 3 at Kino Stadium. A year ago, the game between the two teams drew 3,678 fans.
“We are greatly disappointed to not be competing in this year’s Mexican Baseball Fiesta,” UA coach Jay Johnson said. “We are strong supporters of the event and look forward to competing again when the schedule allows.”a