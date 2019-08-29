Arizona head coach Jay Johnson, left, greets the Hermosillo manager at the plate as the two team line up before the start of their game in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, Thursday, October 4, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Citing “scheduling limitations,” the Arizona Wildcats announced Thursday that they’ll be unable to compete in October’s Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta.

The Wildcats were scheduled to play the Hermosillo Naranjeros during on Oct. 3 at Kino Stadium. A year ago, the game between the two teams drew 3,678 fans.

“We are greatly disappointed to not be competing in this year’s Mexican Baseball Fiesta,” UA coach Jay Johnson said. “We are strong supporters of the event and look forward to competing again when the schedule allows.”a

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles