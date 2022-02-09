With Chip Hale teaching and Nik McClaughry leading the way, Wildcats won’t take shortcuts on 'D'

The Arizona Wildcats accomplished a lot under Jay Johnson. They made two trips to the College World Series in five tries. They won almost 65% of their games.

Arizona did that despite being one of the worst defensive teams in the Pac-12. Over Johnson’s final four full seasons, the Wildcats ranked eighth or worse in the conference in fielding percentage. They had the most errors in the league in three of those four years.

Arizona’s best defensive team during Johnson’s tenure was the 2016 squad, which ranked second in the Pac-12 in fielding percentage. That team advanced the furthest, coming within a hit of winning the CWS.

Improving the Wildcats’ defense has been a major point of emphasis under first-year coach Chip Hale, a former infielder who made only eight errors in his seven-year MLB career. And the key figure in that endeavor is a pint-sized, cherubic shortstop who already has proved he can make a difference.

Arizona became a better team — especially in the field — when Nik McClaughry took over as the starting shortstop last season. The Wildcats averaged 1.4 errors per game in their first 20 contests, when McClaughry was a backup. That figure dropped to 1.16 over the final 43 games. McClaughry started all of them.