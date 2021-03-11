With fans back at Hi Corbett Field, Arizona Wildcats notch 10th straight win

In their five-run third inning, the Cats capitalized on the Shockers’ struggles in the infield. A pair of infield singles plated Arizona’s first three runs. Mac Bingham’s bunt single made it 4-0. Then, after another infield single, Jacob Berry scored on a fielder’s choice.

UA starter Chase Silseth rebounded after a shaky performance in Frisco that raised his ERA from 2.92 to 7.56. The right-hander tossed a season-high seven innings, allowing three runs (one earned). He yielded five hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

Silseth’s struggles last Thursday – when he allowed 10 runs in 4 1/3 innings against Oklahoma – stemmed from a lack of command.

“He just got a little bit too much of the plate or missed the zone by too much,” Johnson said earlier in the week. “When you do that, the hitters tend to see the ball a little bit better off of you. When your misses are big and your ball’s in the zone, that 95 (mph) starts to look a little bit more like 90, and good hitters are going to capitalize on those mistakes. I'm not overly concerned about that.”

Silseth recognized what went wrong last week and did a better job of keeping the ball down against Wichita State.