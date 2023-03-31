After Tuesday’s back-and-forth win over Grand Canyon, Arizona looked to find some more momentum in this weekend’s series at Hi Corbett Field against Oregon. Those hopes ended quickly Friday night as a seven-run second inning for the Ducks led to a 15-3 loss for Arizona and its seventh straight defeat in Pac-12 play.

“They had a good plan, they were determined to stay in the middle of the field and not try to do too much, and it worked,” said UA associate head coach Dave Lawn, who was filling in for the suspended Chip Hale.

“I refuse to sit there and be down on this group of guys, particularly the pitchers, and think that they’re not what they were the first six weeks of the year.”

Arizona has allowed five or more runs in 10 of its past 11 games. The Wildcats’ record during that span is 4-7.

Hale was suspended for two games after getting ejected in Tuesday’s game against GCU. Lawn filled in as the manager Friday and will do so again Saturday before Hale returns Sunday.

Right-hander TJ Nichols’ recent struggles continued as he lasted just 1⅓ innings. After Nichols allowed one run in the first inning, Oregon brought 12 hitters to the plate in the second. After a leadoff home run, Nichols allowed six of the next seven hitters to reach base before he was removed from the game.

Nichols allowed eight runs on six hits to go along with one strikeout and two walks. Across his past three starts against UCLA, Arizona State and Oregon, his season ERA has ballooned from 3.86 to 7.13.

Jackson Kent followed Nichols in relief, tossing 3⅓ innings out of the bullpen. After he retired seven straight hitters, Oregon got to Kent the second time through with a five-run fifth inning.

The good news, if any: Arizona has a quick turnaround with Game 2 of the series set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I told the team — very brief, it’s not my club, it’s Chip’s club — but I just told them, ‘Hey man, this game will bring out the best in you and the worst in you. It’s easy when it’s easy, and it’s hard when it’s hard.’ It’s been hard lately, but it doesn’t mean it has to be that way starting tomorrow,” Lawn said.

Earlier this season, Oregon lost 16-0 to UCLA. Since then, the Ducks have won seven of nine.

“I said, ‘Did they look like they lost 16-0 against UCLA?’ ... That’s how quick it can turn,” Lawn said.

Arizona fell to 14-10, 3-7 in Pac-12 play. Oregon is 16-7, 4-3.

“Seven losses now in the Pac-12, I feel like it’s starting to get personal for us,” said catcher Cameron LaLiberte, who had two of Arizona’s five hits. “We need to start (on) fire and come back and start a good groove.”

Inside pitch

Left-hander Bradon Zastrow (2-1, 4.71) will start for Arizona on Saturday.

Right-handers Tony Pluta, George Arias Jr. and Casey Hintz followed Kent out of the bullpen Friday night.