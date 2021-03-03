Working pitchers as an Arizona Wildcat, Branden Boissiere is hitting like a boss

“It was just a matter of time,” said Johnson, whose team faces Oklahoma in the opener of the Frisco College Baseball Classic on Thursday in Frisco, Texas.

“He’s got a great competitive nature about him in the box, has really good hand-eye coordination and a feel for hitting. I don’t think maybe he’s got as much credit for how good he is, and that’s really only because the season got stopped last year. He was taking off as we were finishing up.”

Boissiere ended the abbreviated 2020 season on an eight-game hitting streak that raised his average from .200 to .327. As a freshman in 2019, he batted .336 with a .430 on-base percentage. He just happened to be one of many prolific hitters in a loaded UA lineup.

Now Boissiere is a fixture in the middle of the order — and at first base. After arriving at Arizona as a pitcher/outfielder/first baseman, Boissiere has found a defensive home as well. He has become an asset at first, regularly averting errors by picking throws out of the dirt.

Johnson wanted to “shrink the focus” for a handful of players by assigning them to one position, and it appears to have helped Boissiere and second baseman Kobe Kato, who’s hitting .357 and has yet to commit an error.