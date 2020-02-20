Yeskie networking: How Wildcats new assistant has gotten through to UA's pitchers — and gotten the best out of them

The visit illustrated Yeskie’s feel for the game and helped calm Irvin down. The junior-college transfer made it through five innings to earn his first Arizona victory.

How else has Yeskie helped the pitching staff? The theme his pupils mention the most is accountability. Yeskie demanded a lot of them when fall practice began, and he hasn’t let up.

“We’ve just gotta be men and treat every day like we’re men,” senior right-hander Preston Price said. “You can’t let any day go by. Life is too fast. Baseball is not promised for everybody.

“You only make it as far as you put the work in. So if you don’t put the work in, and if you aren’t doing everything you can to win, then you’re gonna be left behind.”

Price earned Arizona’s Summer Pitcher of the Year award in 2018 after going 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA for the Anchorage Bucs of the Alaska Baseball League. He never found a groove the following season, posting an 8.31 ERA in 13 appearances.

Price has looked like a closer candidate so far this year. He has been the last pitcher out of the pen the past two games, yielding two hits and no runs in 2 1/3 innings. Price has struck out four batters with a potent slider without issuing a walk.