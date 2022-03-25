‘You gotta play the game right’: Error-prone Arizona drops series opener vs. UCLA

The margin for error is minuscule in most Friday-night matchups in the Pac-12. Every mistake is magnified.

Arizona has benefited from its opponents’ miscues. The Wildcats also have been victimized by their own.

No. 12 Arizona experienced the latter in the opener of a three-game series against UCLA. The Wildcats committed four errors in a 10-2 setback at Hi Corbett Field, their second in a row after winning six straight.

It was only the third time this season that Arizona has made three or more errors in a game. But they were costly on a night when offense was hard to come by.

“You’re not going to win in this league playing the way we played,” UA coach Chip Hale said.

Starter TJ Nichols allowed five runs — all of which were unearned. Nichols, who suffered his first loss of the season, saw his ERA fall from 2.40 to 2.04.

“You gotta play the game right,” Hale said. “We’re not playing the game very well right now. We’ll put our heads together as coaches and see if we can get them better prepared before the game, because we’re just not coming out and playing very crisp.”