‘Your life is based on your attitude’: UA coach Jay Johnson preaches productivity during unforeseen break from baseball

What was your reaction when they announced that they were canceling the College World Series, which was scheduled for mid-to-late June?

A: “My first reaction was disbelief. As of (two weeks) ago, you’re kind of building your whole life around that. But then when you see the NBA, Major League Baseball, the NHL, the NCAA basketball tournaments are being canceled, you kind of expected it. And now knowing what we know about the coronavirus, all of it makes sense.”

This is your livelihood. There must be a void for you not being able to coach. How are you coping with that?

A: “The best way I cope with any season ending is to really move on to what is next. This has been a little different. There’s some things out there that we’re gonna know a lot more about in a month’s time. But it’s really been the same. It’s just been communicating with our players, communicating with our recruits over the phone, making sure everyone’s safe.

“We had a Zoom meeting with our entire team (Friday) morning. It was great to engage with those guys and see their faces and talk through a couple of things. … I enjoyed that. And it looked like they enjoyed that as well. So that’s something that we’re going to continue to do.”