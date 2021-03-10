 Skip to main content
Basketball scores from Wednesday night's high school playoffs in Southern Arizona
AIA Basketball Playoffs

Basketball scores from Wednesday night's high school playoffs in Southern Arizona

  • Updated

Pueblo's William Santos (30) shoots the ball during the Pueblo Warriors 59-43 win over the Cholla Chargers at Cholla High Magnet School, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz. on March 2, 2021. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

State playoffs for Arizona high school basketball continued Wednesday night with a handful of Southern Arizona teams in action. 

The boys Class 4A basketball playoffs got underway with second-seeded — and defending state champion — Salpointe Catholic earning a 57-39 win over Dysart. The Lancers move on to face Deer Valley in the quarterfinals March 13. 

Other boys basketball teams in Tucson, including fifth-seeded Pueblo Magnet, saw their seasons come to an end. Here's the full list of teams and scores from Wednesday.

Class 4A Boys Basketball

(2) Salpointe Catholic 57, (15) Dysart 39

(7) Deer Valley 62, (10) Sahuaro 33

(12) Mesquite 66, (5) Pueblo 63

Class 3A Boys Basketball

(1) Valley Christian 91, (16) Sabino 74

(9) Gilbert Christian 45, (8) Pusch Ridge 42

 

