As expected, Cate Reese, Shaina Pellington and Jade Loville have officially declared for the WNBA draft.

Tuesday was the last day that a student-athlete could declare for the April 10 draft, unless their team is still playing in the NCAA Tournament.

All three Arizona Wildcats have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, including the extra year given to those who played in the COVID-19 season of 2020-21.

The part that was unexpected: Esmery Martinez is also on the list.

Martinez posted on her Instagram that as she is graduating in May and is keeping all her options open.

“For that reason,” she wrote, “I am declaring for the 2023 WNBA draft while retaining my college eligibility. I will also be entering the transfer portal and would like to maintain the option of returning to the University of Arizona for the upcoming season as well.”

If you think that is confusing, well, it is.

Here’s what the Star was able to uncover, per NCAA regulations. The wording “retaining my college eligibility” is rarely used, but there is precedent. Last season, Anastasia Hayes, from Mississippi State, declared for the draft then returned to her college team before the WNBA deadline.

The language Martinez used was also specific because she had to share it with UA athletic director Dave Heeke before doing anything else.

The NCAA has many rules surrounding what a student-athlete can and cannot do after sharing their intent with the WNBA to enter the draft when they have eligibility left in college. Chief among them is not hiring an agent or accepting gifts from that person. Martinez could also try out for a team — but can’t miss a class and or have the tryout last more than 48 hours unless she pays for it.

Martinez, who did not renounce her remaining year, can opt out and return to collegiate basketball — as long as she withdraws from the draft in writing to the WNBA by April 5, five days prior to the draft.

A similar situation: Em Adler from The Next is reporting that forward Sedona Prince — who played at Oregon prior to missing this season with a torn ligament in her elbow and saying that she was stepping away from basketball to rehab — has also declared for the draft and entered the transfer portal.

Martinez finished the season averaging 10.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She also picked 50 steals and blocked 19 shots. In her four years — three at West Virginia and one at Arizona — she has accumulated more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. She was also on Naismith’s Katrina McClain Award Top 10 list for the honor given to the best power forward in the nation.

If Martinez returns to UA, she and Helena Pueyo would be the veteran leaders for next year’s squad.

Rim shots

Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams played on the West team that pulled away from the East 110-102 in the McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday afternoon in Houston. Williams showed her defensive prowess by trapping press full-court, as well as scoring — making 3 of 6 from the 3-point line — and dishing. Cunningham was a force inside the paint.

Former Wildcat Bendu Yeaney, who spent this past season at Oregon State, also declared for the draft.