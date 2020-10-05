 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5-star forward Maya Nnaji, Zeke Nnaji's sister, includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

5-star forward Maya Nnaji, Zeke Nnaji's sister, includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Five-star forward Maya Nnaji, Zeke Nnaji's sister, included the Arizona Wildcats in her finalist of schools. 

 (Twitter / Maya Nnaji)

There's a strong possibility another Nnaji could be coming to Tucson. 

Five-star 2022 forward Maya Nnaji, sister of ex-Wildcat and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Zeke Nnaji, announced a list of her top 13 schools early Monday morning and the Arizona Wildcats are finalists. 

The Hopkins, Minnesota native also included Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Stanford, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Virginia. 

The 6-foot-4-inch Nnaji is rated by ESPN as the eighth-best prospect of the '22 recruiting class and the third-best forward. ESPN's evaluators said in January that Nnaji is a "skilled interior performer delivers efficiently in the paint; interior footwork, utilizes either hand to finish in traffic; emerging face up game; a defensive intimidator, alters shots, initiates the fast break, mobile in transition; an impact prospect in the class of 2022."

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News