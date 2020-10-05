5-star forward Maya Nnaji, Zeke Nnaji's sister, includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

There's a strong possibility another Nnaji could be coming to Tucson.
Five-star 2022 forward Maya Nnaji, sister of ex-Wildcat and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Zeke Nnaji, announced a list of her top 13 schools early Monday morning and the Arizona Wildcats are finalists.
The Hopkins, Minnesota native also included Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Stanford, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
‼️After much deliberation and prayer with my family, here is my Top 13‼️ pic.twitter.com/Pryodfevuo— Maya Nnaji (@maya_nnaji23) October 5, 2020
The 6-foot-4-inch Nnaji is rated by ESPN as the eighth-best prospect of the '22 recruiting class and the third-best forward. ESPN's evaluators said in January that Nnaji is a "skilled interior performer delivers efficiently in the paint; interior footwork, utilizes either hand to finish in traffic; emerging face up game; a defensive intimidator, alters shots, initiates the fast break, mobile in transition; an impact prospect in the class of 2022."
