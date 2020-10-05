5-star forward Maya Nnaji, Zeke Nnaji's sister, includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Five-star 2022 forward Maya Nnaji, sister of ex-Wildcat and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Zeke Nnaji, announced a list of her top 13 schools early Monday morning and the Arizona Wildcats are finalists.

The 6-foot-4-inch Nnaji is rated by ESPN as the eighth-best prospect of the '22 recruiting class and the third-best forward. ESPN's evaluators said in January that Nnaji is a "skilled interior performer delivers efficiently in the paint; interior footwork, utilizes either hand to finish in traffic; emerging face up game; a defensive intimidator, alters shots, initiates the fast break, mobile in transition; an impact prospect in the class of 2022."