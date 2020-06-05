5-star PG Kayla McPherson includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Arizona is in the running to land five-star point guard Kayla McPherson for its 2021 recruiting class. The Wildcats cracked McPherson's top-five list of schools, which also included North Carolina, NC State, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.

The 5-foot-7-inch McPherson, who is a Hull, Georgia native, is rated as the third-best point guard and 15th-best overall prospect for 2021, according to ESPN.

As a sophomore at Madison County High School, McPherson received Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year honors after she averaged 23.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game in 2019. Last season, McPherson averaged 36.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and seven assists per game.

Here's an evaluation of McPherson from Nike Nationals last summer:

"Athletic floor-leader with a scorer's mentality in the back court; competes on both ends of the floor; game manager in half-court setting, penetrates and distributes in traffic; offensive arsenal delivers at all three levels; an elite guard prospect in the class of 2021."

