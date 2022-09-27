5-star UA target Carter Bryant to visit for Red-Blue; new Wildcats unis coming Wednesday

Five-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant told On3.com he will visit Arizona this weekend, likely in time for the Wildcats' Red-Blue Game on Friday at McKale Center.
While it's unclear if the Red-Blue Game will continue to be the major recruiting event it became under former UA coach Sean Miller -- with second-year coach Tommy Lloyd following a more selective recruiting strategy -- Bryant's expected presence is another significant sign in the Wildcats' effort to recruit him.
In June, Bryant became the first publicly known 2024 player to have been offered a scholarship by Lloyd's staff, and the Wildcats have continued to make him a top priority.
New unis coming Wednesday
Arizona is teasing out news Wednesday about its new jerseys for the upcoming season. The new uniforms have been in the works since Lloyd was hired but the lag in production meant the Wildcats did not have new uniforms last season.
👀👀 #BearDown #RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/ujs2CCvcKA— Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) September 26, 2022