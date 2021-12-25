5 ways the Arizona Wildcats have exceeded expectations en route to an 11-1 start

5. Lloyd fits that head coach’s chair

Actually, college head coaches don’t usually sit in any sort of chair, spending most of their time racing up and down the sidelines while communicating with players or officials.

But perhaps the biggest question of all facing the Wildcats entering the season was how Lloyd would move figuratively from the assistant coach seat he held at Gonzaga for 20 years to a head coach’s spot for the first time in his life.

While carrying himself as a down-to-earth, small-town Washington guy, Lloyd has brought an upbeat, approachable tone presence to the locker room the Wildcats have responded to. But he also doesn't hesitate to tell his guys exactly what they need to do.

Not only did he criticize the big men for getting "pushed around" in UA’s loss at Tennessee, Lloyd criticized his offense for not responding better to the pressure the aggressive Volunteers put on them early, when UA committed five turnovers and missed 3 of 4 shots over the first five minutes en route to a 16-2 deficit.

But Lloyd also showered the Wildcats with love for coming back in a game they eventually tied twice before losing by four.