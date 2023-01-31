50 at 50: Counting down McKale Center's most memorable moments (Nos. 10-1)

As McKale Center celebrates its 50th birthday, we conclude our countdown of its 50 most memorable moments with Nos. 10-1:
10. Olson’s last game at McKale
Date: Feb. 17, 2007
What happened: Lute Olson’s final game on the sidelines as Arizona’s head coach was an 81-66 loss to UCLA.
9. Arizona upsets juggernaut Stanford in 1998
Date: Jan. 12, 1998
What happened: Future UA coach Adia Barnes assisted Reshea Bristol for a game-winning 3-pointer to upset No. 11 Stanford 91-90 and end a 22-game losing streak to the Cardinal. The Wildcats have beaten Stanford seven times since then.
What happened: Bob “Big Bird” Elliott recorded an eyebrow-raising 38 points and 25 rebounds to beat Arizona State and snap a six-game skid to the Sun Devils.
7. The Steve Kerr Game
Date: Jan. 20, 1984
What happened: Days leading into Arizona’s home matchup with Arizona State, Steve Kerr’s father, Malcolm, who was the president of American University in Beirut, was assassinated. The emotional Kerr checked in about eight minutes into the game and made his first shot attempt. Kerr had 12 points in 25 minutes to end ASU’s nine-game winning streak against Arizona.
6. ‘McMiracle’
Date: Jan. 23, 1986
What happened: Oregon State was closing in on a 62-61 win, but Kerr launched a pass — a play called “home run” — the length of the court, which deflected off forward Anthony Cook’s hand and was picked up by Craig McMillan, who hit the game-winning shot, giving the Wildcats their first Pac-10 championship. McMillan’s heroics were coined “McMiracle,” “McClutch” and “McShot at McKale.”
5. Salim Stoudamire’s game-winner vs. UCLA
Date: Jan. 15, 2005
What happened: With the game tied at 73, Salim Stoudamire passed the half-court stripe, took six dribbles and squared up for a game-winning 3-pointer to beat UCLA 76-73. Hassan Adams stole the ensuing inbounds pass to seal the win.
4. Williams’ block in the ‘white out’
Date: Feb. 19, 2011
What happened: The first attempt at a “white out” on national television turned into one of the most memorable home games of the Sean Miller era. Darnell Gant’s potential game-winning shot was swatted away by Arizona star Derrick Williams as Arizona defeated Washington 87-86.
3. Losing to UCLA, snapping 71-game streak
Date: Jan. 11, 1992
What happened: Arizona’s longest winning streak at McKale Center ended at 71 games after UCLA outlasted the Wildcats 89-97. Darrick Martin hit the game-winner at the buzzer. UCLA star Don MacLean added 38 points. The streak began on Dec. 4, 1988, against Long Beach State.
2. WNIT championship
Date: April 6, 2019
What happened: Arizona set a program and Pac-12 record for the most-attended women’s basketball game — 14,644 — in the Wildcats’ win over Northwestern in the WNIT championship. The postseason quest by Arizona in Adia Barnes’ third season at the helm sparked a turn for the program. Two years later, Arizona fell a basket short of winning a national championship.
1. Elliott breaks Lew Alcindor’s scoring record
Date: Feb. 18, 1989
What happened: Sean Elliott, arguably the greatest basketball player in Tucson history, scored 35 points to break Lew Alcindor’s career scoring record in a 102-64 thumping of UCLA — the school for which Alcindor, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, once played.
Arizona forward Sean Elliott is all smiles on the bench after scoring 35 points to break Lew Alcindor’s (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) career scoring record during a game against UCLA at McKale Center on Feb. 18, 1989.
Arizona forward Dominique McBryde, left, and forward Sam Thomas grab handfuls of confetti off the McKale Center floor after a 56-42 win against Northwestern in the WNIT championship game at McKale Center on April 6, 2019.