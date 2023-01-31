50 at 50: Counting down McKale Center's most memorable moments (Nos. 10-1)

Other notable events at McKale Center

With McKale Center celebrating its 50th birthday, we counted down its 50 most memorable sports-related moments. What about non-sports moments? Here's a quick look:

• U.S. President Barack Obama issued a speech on Jan. 12, 2011, to support and honor the victims of a mass shooting at a Safeway in north Tucson, killing six people and critically injuring U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords.

• Notable artists to perform at McKale Center: The Eagles (1976), Bob Dylan (1978), Fleetwood Mac (1980), Journey (1981), Luther Vandross (1981), Commodores (1981), Styx (1981), Foreigner (1982), REO Speedwagon and Survivor (1982), Diana Ross (1983), Hall and Oates (1984), The Beach Boys (1985), Kenny Rogers (1985), Dolly Parton (1985), Barry Manilow (1985), KISS (1986), Stevie Wonder (1986), Huey Lewis and the News (1987), Whitesnake (1990), ZZ Top (1991), Jimmy Buffet (1992), Van Halen (1992), Garth Brooks (1996). Polarizing rapper and producer Kanye West is the last artist to have a concert at McKale Center, when he performed in 2008 with Lupe Fiasco and N.E.R.D for the “Glow in the Dark Tour.”

• Memorial services for the following took place at McKale Center: Bobbi Olson, Lute Olson and former longtime football coach and “Desert Swarm” creator Dick Tomey.