50 at 50: Counting down McKale Center's most memorable moments (Nos. 20-11)

As McKale Center celebrates its 50th birthday, we continue our countdown of its 50 most memorable moments with Nos. 20-11:

20. Olson’s first game at McKale since wife’s death

Date: Jan. 4, 2001

What happened: Bobbi Olson, Lute Olson’s wife, died from her ovarian cancer on New Year’s Day during the 2000-01 season. Three days later, the Wildcats beat Cal 78-75 at McKale Center. The court at McKale was officially renamed “Lute and Bobbi Olson Court” during her memorial service on Jan. 7.

19. McDonald lifts Arizona over No. 4 Stanford

Date: Feb. 28, 2020

What happened: Among Aari McDonald’s many games at Arizona, arguably her best one was when she scored 13 points in the final 15 minutes against No. 4 Stanford to give the Wildcats their first win over a top-five opponent in program history. McDonald hit a game-winning shot with eight seconds left in overtime.

18. Wildcats win final Pac-10 title

Date: March 5, 2011

What happened: Just before the conference added Colorado and Utah to the Pac-10 to create the Pac-12, Derrick Williams and Arizona clobbered Oregon to win the last Pac-10 regular-season championship. (The league could become the Pac-10 again if it doesn't expand following the departures of UCLA and USC in 2024.)

17. First fan-less game during pandemic

Date: Nov. 27, 2020

What happened: Cardboard cutouts in seats, artificial crowd noise pumped in, coaches in masks and not a single person wearing a striped, red-and-white pep-band shirt in sight. Arizona’s win over Grambling wasn’t just the first game of the truncated, pandemic-influenced season, it was also the Wildcats’ first contest of the season that included a self-imposed postseason ban for the program’s infractions case.

16. Arizona hosts first round of NCAAs

Date: March 19, 2022

What happened: The UA women’s basketball team would’ve likely hosted the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament in 2020 and ‘21, but you know, there was a pandemic and all. Arizona finally hosted an NCAA Tournament site and beat UNLV, a game featuring UA wing Sam Thomas against her sister, Jade.

15. Olson’s introductory news conference

Date: March 29, 1983

What happened: Arizona wooed Lute Olson away from Final Four participant Iowa to take over the UA basketball program — arguably the most significant hire in UA sports history.

14. Beating the Fab Five

Date: Dec. 30, 1993

What happened: Khalid Reeves scored a career-high 40 points to lead No. 12 Arizona past seventh-ranked Michigan and the Wolverines’ “Fab Five.” Reeves was 13 for 14 from the field.

13. Arizona takes down UCLA, USC

Date: Jan. 18-22, 1979

What happened: Arizona beat UCLA and USC by a combined three points in a weekend — one of the best of the Fred Snowden era. Fans stormed the court following the win over USC.

12. Lyons’ game-winner caps historic day

Date: Dec. 15, 2012

What happened: Hours after the UA football team stormed back in thrilling fashion to win the New Mexico Bowl, the eighth-ranked Wildcats men’s basketball team knocked off No. 5 Florida. Arizona point guard Mark Lyons made the game-winning layup with 7.1 seconds left. The day is also widely known as “12-15-12.”

11. UA beats Duke in 1991 Fiesta Bowl Classic

Date: Feb. 24, 1991

What happened: The last time Duke played at McKale Center, the Wildcats took down the Blue Devils — and Christian Laettner and Bobby Hurley — in double overtime to win the Fiesta Bowl Classic 103-96.