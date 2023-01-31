50 at 50: Counting down McKale Center's most memorable moments (Nos. 20-11)

As McKale Center celebrates its 50th birthday, we continue our countdown of its 50 most memorable moments with Nos. 20-11:
20. Olson’s first game at McKale since wife’s death
Date: Jan. 4, 2001
What happened: Bobbi Olson, Lute Olson’s wife, died from her ovarian cancer on New Year’s Day during the 2000-01 season. Three days later, the Wildcats beat Cal 78-75 at McKale Center. The court at McKale was officially renamed “Lute and Bobbi Olson Court” during her memorial service on Jan. 7.
19. McDonald lifts Arizona over No. 4 Stanford
Date: Feb. 28, 2020
What happened: Among Aari McDonald’s many games at Arizona, arguably her best one was when she scored 13 points in the final 15 minutes against No. 4 Stanford to give the Wildcats their first win over a top-five opponent in program history. McDonald hit a game-winning shot with eight seconds left in overtime.
What happened: Just before the conference added Colorado and Utah to the Pac-10 to create the Pac-12, Derrick Williams and Arizona clobbered Oregon to win the last Pac-10 regular-season championship. (The league could become the Pac-10 again if it doesn't expand following the departures of UCLA and USC in 2024.)
17. First fan-less game during pandemic
Date: Nov. 27, 2020
What happened: Cardboard cutouts in seats, artificial crowd noise pumped in, coaches in masks and not a single person wearing a striped, red-and-white pep-band shirt in sight. Arizona’s win over Grambling wasn’t just the first game of the truncated, pandemic-influenced season, it was also the Wildcats’ first contest of the season that included a self-imposed postseason ban for the program’s infractions case.
16. Arizona hosts first round of NCAAs
Date: March 19, 2022
What happened: The UA women’s basketball team would’ve likely hosted the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament in 2020 and ‘21, but you know, there was a pandemic and all. Arizona finally hosted an NCAA Tournament site and beat UNLV, a game featuring UA wing Sam Thomas against her sister, Jade.
15. Olson’s introductory news conference
Date: March 29, 1983
What happened: Arizona wooed Lute Olson away from Final Four participant Iowa to take over the UA basketball program — arguably the most significant hire in UA sports history.
14. Beating the Fab Five
Date: Dec. 30, 1993
What happened: Khalid Reeves scored a career-high 40 points to lead No. 12 Arizona past seventh-ranked Michigan and the Wolverines’ “Fab Five.” Reeves was 13 for 14 from the field.
13. Arizona takes down UCLA, USC
Date: Jan. 18-22, 1979
What happened: Arizona beat UCLA and USC by a combined three points in a weekend — one of the best of the Fred Snowden era. Fans stormed the court following the win over USC.
12. Lyons’ game-winner caps historic day
Date: Dec. 15, 2012
What happened: Hours after the UA football team stormed back in thrilling fashion to win the New Mexico Bowl, the eighth-ranked Wildcats men’s basketball team knocked off No. 5 Florida. Arizona point guard Mark Lyons made the game-winning layup with 7.1 seconds left. The day is also widely known as “12-15-12.”
11. UA beats Duke in 1991 Fiesta Bowl Classic
Date: Feb. 24, 1991
What happened: The last time Duke played at McKale Center, the Wildcats took down the Blue Devils — and Christian Laettner and Bobby Hurley — in double overtime to win the Fiesta Bowl Classic 103-96.
Bobbi Olson talks with her husband Lute before he was formally announced as the new head coach of men's basketball at University of Arizona during a press conference at McKale Center in 1983. The basketball court was named in Bobbi's honor after her death in 2001.
University of Arizona Athletics Director Dave Heeke and President Robert Robbins (center of third row from bottom) sit among cardboard cutouts of former players during a pandemic-era game against Cal State Bakersfield at McKale Center on Dec. 9, 2020. Arizona won 85-60.