50 at 50: Counting down McKale Center's most memorable moments (Nos. 30-21)

As McKale Center celebrates its 50th birthday, we continue our countdown of its 50 most memorable moments with Nos. 30-21:

30. Miller’s introductory news conference

Date: April 7, 2009

What happened: For the first time in 26 years, someone not named Lute Olson was the full-time head coach of the Wildcats — 40-year-old Sean Miller from Xavier.

29. Jefferson’s game-winner vs. UW

Date: Jan. 9, 1999

What happened: Before Arizona officially retired Steve Kerr’s No. 25 jersey, Richard Jefferson lifted the Wildcats to victory over Washington with a game-winning putback off a Jason Terry air ball. Jefferson stood on the scorer’s table to celebrate.

28. ‘Vindicated’

Date: March 1, 2018

What happened: Days after missing Arizona’s loss to Oregon in Eugene after a bombshell story by ESPN alleging Miller had discussed a $100,000 payment to Deandre Ayton, Miller released a statement denying the allegations and reporting. Miller returned to the court in Arizona’s home win over Stanford, with several UA fans equipped with “vindicated” shirts and signs.

27. Beating Gonzaga in overtime

Date: Dec. 6, 2014

What happened: In a rematch of the NCAA Tournament second-round contest from the previous year, Brandon Ashley, T.J. McConnell, Kaleb Tarczewski and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Stanley Johnson scored in double figures to edge ninth-ranked Gonzaga 66-63 in overtime. McConnell scored six of his 12 points in overtime.

26. Arizona routs Shaquille O’Neal, LSU

Date: Dec. 7, 1991

What happened: Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal dominated Arizona with a career-high 29 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in LSU’s win in Baton Rouge in 1990. The contest in Tucson? O’Neal had 10 points and fouled out.

25. House-warming party

Date: Feb. 1, 1973

What happened: In the very first game at McKale Center, Arizona cruised by WAC rival Wyoming 87-69. The Wildcats finished the season tied for second place in Fred Snowden’s first season as head coach.

24. Mc-Ale Center

Date: Oct. 30, 2018

What happened: The arena was approved by the Arizona State Liquor Board to sell beer and wine at games starting with the 2018-19 season. The official launch was Arizona’s exhibition win over Western New Mexico.

23. Rubio picks up win No. 500

Date: Set. 14, 2018

What happened: Arizona volleyball coach Dave Rubio won his 500th career match, joining Olson, Mike Candrea, Frank Sancet, Jerry Kindall and Fred Enke as UA head coaches to accomplish that feat.

22. Remembering 'Polkey'

Date: Nov. 18, 2005

What happened: Arizona women’s basketball defeated Loyola Marymount 74-66 in the first game without star Shawntinice Polk, who died in late September from a rare blood clot in her lungs. Both UA basketball programs wore double-zero black patches during the season.

21. Seniors leave final stamp

Date: Feb. 28, 1998

What happened: Arizona clinched the Pac-10 title with a 90-58 win over Stanford. The veterans who helped Arizona to a national championship the year prior — Bennet Davison, Miles Simon and Michael Dickerson — led the Wildcats to a 32-point win in their final hurrah at McKale Center.