50 at 50: Counting down McKale Center's most memorable moments (Nos. 40-31)

As McKale Center celebrates its 50th birthday, we continue our countdown of its 50 most memorable moments with Nos. 40-31:
40. Lute Olson statue unveiling
Date: April 12, 2018
What happened: Arizona’s Hall of Fame head coach became immortalized with a statue of Olson waving to the crowd after the Wildcats’ national championship in 1997. The statue is on the north side of McKale Center outside of the “Hall of Champions.”
39. Mills records first McKale triple-double
Date: Dec. 8, 1991
What happened: Although Matt Muehlebach and Damon Stoudamire were the first Wildcats to record triple-doubles, Chris Mills had the first one by a Wildcat at McKale Center, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against NAU.
What happened: The beloved T.J. McConnell, Arizona’s two-year starting point guard after transferring from Duquesne, knelt down to kiss the “Block A” at center court before checking out for the final time at McKale Center in a 91-69 win over Stanford.
37. GymCats host 1991 NCAA Regional
Date: 1991
What happened: Arizona’s gymnastics program hosted the program’s first NCAA Regional at McKale Center during the 1991 season. The Wildcats defeated ASU, Utah State, Oklahoma, BYU and Nebraska after an opening loss against Utah.
36. UA volleyball beats No. 1 UCLA in Rubio’s second season
Date: Nov. 7, 1993
What happened: In Dave Rubio’s second season as Arizona volleyball head coach, the Wildcats knocked off top-ranked UCLA, snapping a 21-match losing streak to the Bruins.
35. McKale hosts NCAA Tournament
Date: March 14, 1974
What happened: A little over a year after McKale Center opened, the building hosted its first NCAA Tournament game, with Bill Walton and UCLA, coached by icon John Wooden, outlasting Dayton 111-100 in triple overtime in the Sweet 16.
34. Budinger’s face gets stepped on
Date: Jan. 24, 2009
What happened: Olson announced his retirement just before the 2008-09 season, which left Russ Pennell as the interim head coach. In a nonconference bout with Houston in the heart of Pac-12 play, the Wildcats, riding a three-game losing streak, were in trouble of snapping their NCAA Tournament appearance streak until Houston guard Aubrey Coleman stepped on Chase Budinger’s face during a dead ball. The scuffle propelled the Wildcats to overcome a 10-point deficit with just one minute left in regulation to beat the Cougars in overtime. Arizona went on a seven-game win streak and secured an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
33. Arizona beats defending champion Kansas
Date: Dec. 23, 2008
What happened: Fresh off a national championship, the Kansas Jayhawks were outscored 49-29 in the second half to lose to Arizona 84-67.
32. Chen's game-winning shot waved off
Date: Jan. 3, 2013
What happened: Colorado guard Sabatino Chen’s game-winning shot at the buzzer was controversially waved off. Arizona won 92-83 in overtime.
31. Ducks end Arizona’s 49-game streak
Date: Jan. 28, 2016
What happened: Dillon Brooks’ 24 points powered Oregon to an 83-75 win over Arizona, ending the Wildcats’ 49-game win streak at McKale Center.
Arizona's Chase Budinger goes after Aubrey Coleman of Houston after Coleman stepped on Budinger's face at McKale Center on Jan. 24, 2009. After a long delay, a flagrant foul was called and Coleman was ejected from the game. Arizona won the game 96-90.
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) slips around and over Arizona center Kaleb Tarczewski (35) for a lay-in at McKale Center on Jan. 27, 2016. Brooks scored 24 as Oregon ended Arizona's 49-game win streak at McKale.