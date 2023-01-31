50 at 50: Counting down McKale Center's most memorable moments (Nos. 40-31)

As McKale Center celebrates its 50th birthday, we continue our countdown of its 50 most memorable moments with Nos. 40-31:

40. Lute Olson statue unveiling

Date: April 12, 2018

What happened: Arizona’s Hall of Fame head coach became immortalized with a statue of Olson waving to the crowd after the Wildcats’ national championship in 1997. The statue is on the north side of McKale Center outside of the “Hall of Champions.”

39. Mills records first McKale triple-double

Date: Dec. 8, 1991

What happened: Although Matt Muehlebach and Damon Stoudamire were the first Wildcats to record triple-doubles, Chris Mills had the first one by a Wildcat at McKale Center, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against NAU.

38. McConnell kisses court on Senior Day

Date: March 7, 2015

What happened: The beloved T.J. McConnell, Arizona’s two-year starting point guard after transferring from Duquesne, knelt down to kiss the “Block A” at center court before checking out for the final time at McKale Center in a 91-69 win over Stanford.

37. GymCats host 1991 NCAA Regional

Date: 1991

What happened: Arizona’s gymnastics program hosted the program’s first NCAA Regional at McKale Center during the 1991 season. The Wildcats defeated ASU, Utah State, Oklahoma, BYU and Nebraska after an opening loss against Utah.

36. UA volleyball beats No. 1 UCLA in Rubio’s second season

Date: Nov. 7, 1993

What happened: In Dave Rubio’s second season as Arizona volleyball head coach, the Wildcats knocked off top-ranked UCLA, snapping a 21-match losing streak to the Bruins.

35. McKale hosts NCAA Tournament

Date: March 14, 1974

What happened: A little over a year after McKale Center opened, the building hosted its first NCAA Tournament game, with Bill Walton and UCLA, coached by icon John Wooden, outlasting Dayton 111-100 in triple overtime in the Sweet 16.

34. Budinger’s face gets stepped on

Date: Jan. 24, 2009

What happened: Olson announced his retirement just before the 2008-09 season, which left Russ Pennell as the interim head coach. In a nonconference bout with Houston in the heart of Pac-12 play, the Wildcats, riding a three-game losing streak, were in trouble of snapping their NCAA Tournament appearance streak until Houston guard Aubrey Coleman stepped on Chase Budinger’s face during a dead ball. The scuffle propelled the Wildcats to overcome a 10-point deficit with just one minute left in regulation to beat the Cougars in overtime. Arizona went on a seven-game win streak and secured an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

33. Arizona beats defending champion Kansas

Date: Dec. 23, 2008

What happened: Fresh off a national championship, the Kansas Jayhawks were outscored 49-29 in the second half to lose to Arizona 84-67.

32. Chen's game-winning shot waved off

Date: Jan. 3, 2013

What happened: Colorado guard Sabatino Chen’s game-winning shot at the buzzer was controversially waved off. Arizona won 92-83 in overtime.

31. Ducks end Arizona’s 49-game streak

Date: Jan. 28, 2016

What happened: Dillon Brooks’ 24 points powered Oregon to an 83-75 win over Arizona, ending the Wildcats’ 49-game win streak at McKale Center.