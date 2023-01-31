50 at 50: Counting down McKale Center's most memorable moments (Nos. 50-41)

It has served as the mecca of college basketball in Tucson for decades. It has hosted a plethora of memorable games, graduations, concerts, memorial services and speeches .

Now it’s celebrating a birthday.

Wednesday marks the 50-year anniversary of McKale Center officially opening its doors as the Arizona Wildcats’ premiere athletic facility to host men’s and women’s basketball games, along with volleyball and gymnastics events.

Named after J.F. “Pop” McKale, a longtime UA athletic director and head coach — essentially a founding father of Arizona athletics — McKale Center has delivered myriad memorable moments since it opened on Feb. 1, 1973.

Here’s a look at 50 of them, starting with Nos. 50-41:

50. Lloyd gets win No. 50

Date: Jan. 21, 2023

What happened: No. 11 Arizona grinded out a victory over No. 5 UCLA 58-52, the first time the Wildcats scored under 60 points in a win under Tommy Lloyd, who reached 50 career wins faster than any head coach in Pac-12 history. Due to UCLA’s soon-to-be Big Ten membership, Arizona’s win over the Bruins could be the last time in a while they play at McKale Center.

49. Fredette drops 49 points in Fiesta Bowl Classic

Date: Dec. 28, 2009

What happened: BYU guard Jimmer Fredette lit up Arizona for 49 points — a program and McKale Center record — to beat the Wildcats 99-69. Fredette was 9 of 13 from 3-point range and dished out nine assists in the Cougars’ rout.

48. York ties program record on Senior Day

Date: March 5, 2016

What happened: Arizona senior guard Gabe York tied a program record with nine 3-pointers against Stanford on Senior Day, two days after he made a trio of 3s down the stretch to lift the Wildcats over Cal in come-from-behind fashion.

47. ‘Ooh Ahh Man’ retires after 34 years

Date: March 9, 2013

What happened: Joe Cavaleri, a longtime Arizona basketball fan also known as the “Ooh Ahh Man,” performed one final time during Arizona’s home finale against Arizona State. Cavaleri served as the Wildcats’ rally-caller at McKale Center from 1979-2013.

46. Wildcats lose to Bucknell in NIT

Date: March 14, 2012

What happened: The year after going to the Elite Eight in Sean Miller’s second season at Arizona, the Wildcats lost to Bucknell in the first round of the NIT, despite a double-double from Solomon Hill. Arizona’s starting lineup: Jordin Mayes, Nick Johnson, Kyle Fogg, Hill and undersized center Jesse Perry.

45. UA volleyball beats ASU to win Pac-10

Date: Nov. 18, 2000

What happened: Arizona ended Pac-10 play with a 3-1 win over ASU, finishing the conference schedule with a 16-2 record and a share of the Pac-10 title with USC. The Wildcats and Trojans became the first Pac-10 schools not named UCLA or Stanford to win at least a share of the conference championship. It remains the only volleyball conference championship in program history.

44. Dusan loves Tucson

Date: March 3, 2018

What happened: Arizona’s tumultuous season, filled with federal investigations, injuries and suspensions — oh, don’t forget about Deandre Ayton’s historic freshman campaign — ended with a win over Cal to secure the Pac-12 regular-season championship. Arizona honored seniors Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Dusan Ristic, the winningest player in program history, as well as Ayton, Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins — the Wildcats’ three early entries for the NBA draft. While the Wildcats greeted fans after the game, Ristic took off his jersey and revealed a “Dusan loves Tucson” undershirt.

43. Woods records first triple-double with blocks

Date: Feb. 3, 2000

What happened: The stereotypical triple-double involves points, rebounds and assists, but Arizona center Loren Woods, who is tied with Christian Koloko for most blocks in a season, recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and 14 blocks (!) in a 77-71 win over Oregon.

42. GymCats beat Utah for first time

Date: Feb. 25, 2022

What happened: Career performances from Elena Deets, Sirena Linton, Carolina Herry and Malia Hargrove carried the UA gymnastics team to an upset victory over national powerhouse Utah for the first time in program history.

41. Al Fleming’s 41-point game vs. Detroit

Date: Jan. 10, 1976

What happened: Al Fleming, Arizona’s record-holder for double-doubles (68), had 41 points — the most by a Wildcat at McKale Center — and grabbed 11 rebounds against a Dick Vitale-coached Detroit team. It remains the only 40-point, 10-rebound game in program history. Fleming joined the McKale Center Ring of Honor this year.