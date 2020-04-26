'9 out of 10:' Ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon disses Dwyane Wade about dunk contest score in rap song

"There was a little bit of a pact, but somehow we punched the scores in and they came up wrong," Pippen said. "We just messed up ... and the reality of it is we thought we were giving them both a tie in the final round."

In Gordon's latest track, the video starts off with Gordon watching a replay of the dunk contest while sipping a glass of red wine. Once the drum beat of the song kicks in, the chorus begins with the lyrics, "Nine out of 10, can you please keep it zen? Nine out of 10, can you please fix your (lenses)? Nine out of 10, got you playing pretend. Nine out of 10, here we go again."

Later in the song, a soundbite of Kenny Smith saying "There's a highway robbery in Chicago" during TNT's broadcast of the dunk contest.

Wade defended his scoring of the slam dunk contest.

“It took nine rounds. I mean, it wasn’t biased. I wasn’t the only one who gave him a 9, let’s talk about that. There was three people that gave a nine. But people are going to talk,” Wade told Complex Sports after the NBA dunk contest.