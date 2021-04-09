'A dream of mine': Adia Barnes joining Team USA's coaching staff for summer tournament

The AmeriCup tournament will take place June 11-19 in Puerto Rico, with 10 nations from the Americas and the Caribbean competing. The top four teams will advance to the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments to earn a sport in the 2022 World Cup.

Team USA will be made up of college players, who will compete for roster spots April 18-21 at the University of South Carolina, where Staley coaches. The United States won the last two AmeriCups, posting a perfect 11-0 record.

Barnes completed one of the fastest turnarounds in the nation, going from six wins in her second season to the national title game three years later. In her last three seasons at the UA, Barnes is 69-26.

Barnes said she is “incredibly honored to represent the United States and USA Basketball.”

Three Wildcats transferring

Sophomore guards Mara Mote and Tara Manumaleuga and freshman forward Marta Garcia are all transferring.

Garcia, who is from Spain, played in five games this season before injuring her ankle. She scored her only points of the season — two — against ASU on Dec. 10.